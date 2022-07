FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating an early morning crash on State Road 37 near North County Line Road. That’s the northeast corner of Allen County.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. Traffic is being diverted off 37 at Allen Road to the west, and North County Line Road to the east.

Police have not provided information on what happened or the extent of any injuries.

WANE 15’s Charles Benberry is at the scene. This is a developing story, refresh for updates.