State Police warn of Facebook ‘Child Safety Kit’ scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana State Police (ISP) Fort Wayne Post recently received a complaint from a resident advising of what appears to be an ongoing scam on Facebook which offers a “Child Safety Kit” by clicking on a link in the Facebook post.

The resident told officers that the provided link to receive the “Child Safety Kit” asks the requestor to submit personal information, to include: name, address and phone number. This information is then followed up by a phone call where the scammer requests to set up an in-home visit to further the transaction.

The resident reports receiving two phone calls from two very persistent men requesting to come to her home and be allowed to load an App onto her phone as part of their “Child Safety Kit” service. She said they claimed to work directly with the Indiana State Police, which the ISP said is false. She was never provided with their names or a company name.

This scam has been ongoing for quite some time, ISP said. It was reported on by a Louisville news station in December 2019, where an Evansville women was a victim.

The Indiana State Police is reminding Hoosiers that “scam artists are pervasive across the internet and all social media platforms. Scammer’s methods and tactics are primarily intrusive to your personal and financial information, but as noted in this instance, they may often resort to invading your personal space as well. Luckily this resident was on the alert and did not fall prey to these scammers tactics.”

This complaint reported to the State Police is full of red flags, and luckily this resident did not fall prey to these scammers tactics. You can protect yourself by: