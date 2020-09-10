State police searching for person who stopped at scene of fatal crash

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police detectives are searching for the person who may have stopped at the scene of a Sunday night motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a longtime Wolcottville police officer.

It was around 9:30 p.m. Sunday when 42-year-old James C. “Curtis” Dameron’s Harley Davidson missed a curve and left the South West Fox Lake Road outside Angola. Dameron crashed into a utility pole.

The 5000 block of South West Fox Lake Road outside Angola is shown. (Google Maps)

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believe alcohol use contributed to the crash, and toxicology results are pending.

Dameron served as a reserve officer with the Wolcottville Town Marshall’s Office since 2012, but had been on an administrative leave status since July of this year.

On Thursday, Indiana State Police said witnesses reported seeing a passenger vehicle – likely a car – stop at the scene, “possibly to provide assistance.” The person left before emergency responders arrived, though.

State police are looking now to identify the person or people and the vehicle, “as they may be able to provide crucial information that can assist in this investigation.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Indiana State Police Detective Jake Quick at the State Police Post at (260) 432-8661.