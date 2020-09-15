State police net one in child exploitation, child pornography bust

Joseph McDowell was arrested in Steuben County on several child exploitation and child pornography charges.

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police have arrested a man on several charges including child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

According to a press release from the Indiana State Police, detectives with the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force made the bust on July 27. 38-year-old Joseph McDowell was arrested at a home in the 4000 block of N County Road 450, west of Angola.

The complete list of charges consists of: two counts of Child Exploitation under 12 years old (a Level 4 Felony), five counts of Possession of Child Pornography under 12 years old (Level 5 felony) and one count of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon (Level 4 felony.)

Anyone having any information related to cyber-crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or visit the NCMEC website at http://www.missingkids.com/cybertipline.