State police: Fort Wayne man had 200 vials of liquid THC

A Fort Wayne man was arrested in Delaware County late Wednesday night after state police said they clocked him driving more than 100 mph and found more than 200 vials of liquid THC and a bag of marijuana in his vehicle.

Just before midnight, a state trooper clocked a vehicle traveling 102 mph on Interstate 69 near the S.R. 332 interchange, around Muncie and Franklin. The trooper followed the vehicle as it exited the interstate and pulled through a red light and into a gas station, according to a news release.

At the gas station, the driver got out of the vehicle and went into the gas station, police said. The trooper met with the driver as he came back out.

He was identified as 21-year-old James Oldham of Fort Wayne.

Oldham was found to have a suspended driver’s license, police said. During the exchange, the trooper smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

In the vehicle, the trooper found a “factory sealed” bag of marijuana from California, as well as 201 vials of factory sealed liquid THC to be used in vaping pens, valued at $10,050, according to police.

Oldham was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor charges of Possession of Marijuana and Driving While License Suspended with a prior conviction. He was also ticketed for driving 102 mph in a 70 mph. zone and Disregarding an Automatic Signal.