FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The infamous McDonald’s Hamburglar made an appearance Saturday at a Halloween gathering in Waynedale,

All in good fun, Indiana State Police with the Fort Wayne Post finally “arrested” the thief.

State police said in a Facebook post:

After years of being on the run, Trooper John Grant finally tracked down the notorious Hamburglar in Waynedale!! He was taken into custody without incident around 2:00pm.

Great work Trooper Grant, and thanks to the Waynedale community for allowing the Indiana State Police to be a part of your Treats & Trails Community Fall Festival today. We had a great turn out!