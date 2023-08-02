SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) — A proposed liquor store proposed for Shipshewana has been voted down by the Indiana Alcohol & Tobacco Commission (ATC) following opposition from local residents.

Shipshewana Town Manager Terry Martin told WANE 15 Wednesday that a petition against the proposed liquor store, named Lakeville Liquor Store Inc., had garnered 1,200 signatures.

The liquor store would have been located at 915 N. Van Buren St., which is just north of downtown Shipshewana.

WANE 15 has reached out to ownership for a statement but has not yet received a response.

According to the Town of Shipshewana’s website, over 500,000 people travel from across the country to Shipshewana to see what the town has to offer, which includes shops, festivals, and the Amish and Mennonite cultures.

The town, known for its quaint environment, has been featured in two national lists within the last year.

Best Life named the town in its list of “10 Small Towns in the U.S. That Feel Like You’re in a Hallmark Movie,” and digital magazine Trips to Discover named Shipshewana in its list of “Top Town for Fall in Every State.”