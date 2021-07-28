State health department scheduled to host mobile testing site at Huntington County Fair

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Health says it is hosting mobile testing sites across the state, including at the Huntington County Fair.

According to the state health department, the site should’ve been open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday. However, when WANE 15 went to check it out this afternoon, it appeared to be closed.

The mobile testing site is scheduled to be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 29.

The health department says vaccines are free and available for individuals age 12 and older. No appointment is necessary.

You can learn more at www.ourshot.in.gov.