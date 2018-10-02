FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A stretch of State Boulevard is closed to traffic for nearly two months beginning this week.

State Boulevard between Cass Street and North Clinton Street will be closed Tuesday through Nov. 28, the city announced Friday.

The closure will allow utility crews to relocate transmission lines in the area as part of ongoing road and bridge improvements to State Boulevard.

A marked detour includes Spy Run Avenue, North Clinton Street, Lima Road to Fernhill Avenue to Wells Street.

A detour route around the State Boulevard construction zone is shown.

The city asks people to plan ahead and leave extra time to get where they need to go. People who normally use roads included in the marked detour should also be prepared for delays as more traffic is diverted to those streets.

City officials acknowledged the inconvenience cause by the lane restrictions and road closures, but they urged people to be patient and look forward to the future once the projects are finished.

The relocation of the underground lines will make way for Phase II of the State Boulevard improvement project, which includes the replacement of a 90-year old bridge over Spy Run Creek, the realignment of the road, additional travel lanes in each direction, a turn lane where needed, a protected sidewalk on the north side of the road and a trail on the south side of the road, landscaping, and decorative lighting.

Phase II construction is set to begin in March 2019.

Phase I of the State Boulevard project between Clinton Street and Spy Run Avenue is nearing completion, the city said. Phase I added a westbound travel lane to alleviate traffic on the Ian Rolland Bridge, a sidewalk buffered by a park strip on the north side of the road, a trail on the south side, decorative lighting, and an improved turn lane for eastbound traffic turning north onto Spy Run.