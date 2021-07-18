Starting Saturday 300,000 pounds of food will be donated to families in need

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Throughout the next 13 weeks Human Agricultural Cooperative is distributing over 300,000 pounds of food and it begins on Saturday. The food goes to those in need of assistance in Fort Wayne. Saturday alone, 10,000 pounds of food will be handed out.

The distribution is every Saturday for 13 weeks beginning July 17 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the H.A.N.D.S. (Hope – Arts – Networking – Diversity – Services) Center located at 614 Oxford Street in Fort Wayne.

Helping the Human Agricultural Cooperative make this possible is the Hojo Family Assistance program of Chicago, the United Way of Allen County, Partnership for a Healthier America as well as local and regional farmers. The organization plans to supply up to 560 families with healthy food options.