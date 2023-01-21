FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting Saturday, you can relax doing yoga all while shopping and supporting local artists in Fort Wayne.

Yoga and Art is coming to Studi07, a local art shop in Fort Wayne. From 11 am until noon, people can wake up and get their day started by doing stretches such as child pose, warrior, and tree pose.

When they are finished, they can stay and shop from a variety of pieces of art, including paintings, glass-blown objects, and clothing.

“This is a practice that will help your mind, your body, your spirit and will help you gain strength. It is a great way to start your weekend.” Tara Lynn, yoga instructor

The first class is Saturday, Jan. 21 from 11 am until noon. Studi07 opens its doors for shopping at noon.

More classes are in the final stages of being approved. For more information on how to sign up for a yoga class, you can visit Studi07’s Facebook page, as well as Tara Lynn’s page.