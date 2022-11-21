FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne has a new Starbucks.

The location at 7755 N. Southtown Crossing, in the Southtown Centre at East Tillman Road and South Anthony Boulevard in south Fort Wayne, opened Monday.

The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division partnered with The Elia Group, a Michigan-based real estate developer, on the development. It was first announced in February.

“I’m encouraged by the continued growth and success we’re experiencing in southeast Fort Wayne. We’re enhancing quality of life amenities and bringing hope and new opportunities to residents, neighborhoods, and businesses,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “We’re grateful for the investment that’s been made by Starbucks. This public-private partnership will have a lasting and meaningful impact on our community.”

Added The Elia Group Founder and CEO Zaid Elia: “Starbucks is an iconic destination and we are honored to have unlocked this great opportunity for their organization, Fort Wayne and The Elia Group. Opening the doors to the community is a thrill. As a preferred developer for Starbucks, we are tasked to deliver a project, soup to nuts. Here it was truly a pleasure working with the City of Fort Wayne throughout the process and we look forward to collaborating on additional unique opportunities together.”