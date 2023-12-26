FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Those in need of a constant supply of coffee and Mexican food will have more options to choose from as both Starbucks and Chipotle will be adding another location in Fort Wayne.

The new locations will be next to each other along Dupont Road east of Diebold Road near Meijer.

The future additions will mark the fifth Chipotle and the 21st Starbucks in Fort Wayne.

Both locations will be part of a newly-created strip mall called The Landing at Wood Creek.

According to planning documents, construction on the projects is expected to be completed by December 2024 or January 2025.