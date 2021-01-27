STAR Bank to build new headquarters with parking garage in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — STAR Financial Bank is building a new corporate headquarters in downtown Fort Wayne.

STAR announced Wednesday plans to build a two-tower, mixed-use building with a public parking garage on an empty lot at 215 W. Main St. The $43 million STAR Bank Building will feature a 7-story, 50,000 square foot north tower, 3-story, 20,000 square foot south tower, and a 387-space public parking garage.

The development will house STAR Bank, a future Ash event venue, and Just CM – an investing partner in the project. The City of Fort Wayne will be an invested partner in the public parking garage, STAR said.

Rendering shows planned STAR Bank Building. (STAR Financial Bank)

“This is a special chapter in the STAR story. We aim to serve as an employer of choice in our communities, and we are thrilled to be able to build a new home for more than 220 of our dedicated employees in the heart of Fort Wayne,” said Kristin Marcuccilli, chief operating officer for STAR Bank. “It’s exciting to be part of Fort Wayne’s downtown transformation, and we look forward to the day we can share our new corporate headquarters with our customers and the community.”

Construction will begin in the coming weeks and should be completed in early 2023, STAR said in a news release.