Star 88.3 blesses first responders with drive-by prayer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Star 88.3 is making sure area first responders know they are appreciated.

On Saturday, the radio station held a drive-by blessing for first responders on the corner of Clinton and Superior Streets.

The group also did the same in Decatur and the south part of Fort Wayne.

“We are here just to say thank you for giving your lives, thank you for being on the front lines. We know that God is in this and he is going to see you through,” radio personality Melissa Montana said before leading a prayer.

On Friday, the radio station drove through neighborhoods holding up signs saying “We love you” and “are praying for you.” They also cranked up the music, honked, waved, got out and danced in the streets.

They have also blessed residents at nursing homes.