FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — STAR 88.3 hosted its 25th annual Adoption Celebration Saturday evening for anyone looking to learn more about adopting children.

According to a release, this event began when STAR 88.3 President and CEO Melissa Montana brought her daughter home from Guatemala through adoption. Since then, her passion to build a network for foster and adoptive families has grown ever since.

The Adoption Celebration was held at Sweetwater Sound from 3 – 6 p.m. Resources were available to families looking for information from several adoption agencies.

This year’s event also featured live music from Keegan Ferrell, a Christian music artist who was a contestant on The Voice, refreshments, face painting and more.