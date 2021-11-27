‘Stand with Salamonie’: Protest at the courthouse opposes state forest timber sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Forest Alliance invites activists to ‘Stand with Salamonie’ in a Saturday protest opposing the state forest’s upcoming timber sale.

The alliance is gathering in front of the Allen County Courthouse at 12 p.m. “to tell Governor Holcomb and the Indiana DNR that we own the public forest, and we don’t want it to be used for commercial logging,” the Indiana Forest Alliance said in a press release.

Residents of northeast Indiana said this in a 2018 petition, asking the state to convert Salamonie River State Forest into a state park in an effort to protect the forest from commercial logging, but the petition was rejected.

The timber sale is scheduled for Tuesday.

If the sale follows the Department of Forestry’s harvest plan, it will be the largest sale in the 85-year history of the state forest. Logging will remove 20% of the volume of merchantable trees from a 121-acre tract in the heart of the 956 acre forest, the Indiana Forest Alliance said.

Salamonie is one of two state forests north of Indianapolis, and its oldest section is 30 years away from returning to ‘old-growth’.

“When we know the important role of forests in combatting the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, and other environmental issues present in Indiana, we can’t afford to lose this incredible forest,” the alliance said. “Remember: forest preservation IS climate action.”