Stamp Out Hunger campaign postponed, NALC will hold virtual drive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Due to concerns over the new coronavirus, the National Association of Letter Carriers will postpone their annual Stamp Out Hunger to later this year.

Typically during this time of year, the letter carriers would ask people on their routes to donated non-perishable foods to be donated to the Associated Churches Food Bank as a part of their Stamp Out Hunger campaign. They have decided to postpone the drive until late this year as the world deals with the COVID-19 pandemic and are instead asking people to donate what they can to an online campaign called the Solidarity Virtual Food Drive.

“It won’t be food donations, but it will be monetary donations to help the food bank get through to when we will hopefully have it maybe at some point in the fall,” said Tim Scroggs, President of the NALC Summit City Branch 116.

Scroggs said the Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO reached out to the letter carriers to suggest the idea of a virtual food drive and they decided to go forward with it because of how important the Stamp Out Hunger campaign is to the Associated Churches Food Bank. Holding the food drive as they normally would is not possible because of social distancing guidelines in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“What we’re asking them to do now is because social distancing and because you can’t really go to the place, and because you can’t use the hundreds, possibly thousand volunteers collecting the food, and preparing it in a truck and then taking it over to the Associated Churches and other food banks, we’re asking them to go online,” said Lloyd Osbourne, President of the Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO.

The groups felt it was critical to find some way to help support the food banks because of the Stamp Out Hunger drive typically pulls in enough food to fill Associated Churches’ shelves for six to nine months. They suspect the need could be greater now as families deal with unemployment and health issues related to the pandemic.

“We collect enough food to get the food bank through six to nine months,” said Scroggs. “Over half their year, the food is supplied through this food drive and with the COVID-19 needs, and even more needs in our community, the proposal was that we’re not going to let those shelves run dry.”

The United Autoworkers 2209 will help push the campaign as well as a ‘thank you’ afte the Associated Churches donated supplies to the union’s Strike Pantry during their strike of General Motors last year.

You can contribute to the campaign by going to the Associated Churches website under the Donate tab.