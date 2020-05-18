Stage 3 starts in the middle of Memorial Day weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With the state still on track to enter Stage 3 of the “Back on Track” plan this Sunday, many people in the area still planning to take part in popular Memorial Day activities.

As a part of the next stage, campgrounds will be able to open in the middle of Memorial Day weekend. There will be certain precautions and social distancing limitations.

Boating is also a big part of Memorial Day for many and continues to be permitted.

Casey’s Cove Marina is on Crooked Lake and Bridgett Guthrie, a sales manager at the marina, expects people to take to the lake but may not be as close to each other as usual.

“If we have good weather, it’s going to be the same as it always is. I just think that maybe those people at the sandbar might not be parking next to each other or getting out of their boats,” says Guthrie, “Other than that I think everybody’s still going to have fun, enjoy it and those that aren’t feeling comfortable will stay right at their house, won’t go out and about, those that are taking their precautions will be there doing business as usual.”

If you are looking to stay local, county parks and trails have remained open but social distancing measures have remained in place.