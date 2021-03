FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Two top law enforcement officials in Allen County are speaking out against a bill currently in the Indiana Statehouse that would do away with the law requiring Hoosiers to have a permit to carry a firearm.

House Rep. Ben Smaltz (R-Auburn) authored the bill. Smaltz said he wants to level the playing field so that lawful Hoosier don't have to jump through hurdles to own a gun. He added that if someone is an unlawful citizen, a criminal, a felon, this bill isn’t for them.