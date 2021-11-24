St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen preparing 1,000 Thanksgiving meals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – St. Mary`s Soup Kitchen preparing to hosting its 43rd annual complimentary Thanksgiving dinner on Thanksgiving Day for the Fort Wayne community.

Volunteers were busy Wednesday putting the finishing touches on nearly 1,000 meals that will be served to the community.

“We do it because there is a need for it,” said Patrick McBride, chairman for St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen Thanksgiving Meal.

Traditionally this dinner occurs in-person, however due to the pandemic, the format has been modified to be carry-out only. Meals are available to pick up at St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen, located at 1101 Lafayette St, on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and include the traditional Thanksgiving items. Masks and social distancing is required.

