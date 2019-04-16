St. Mary's Church fire remembered with Notre Dame cathedral fire Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. St Mary's Catholic Church fire [ + - ] Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The burning Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris brought frightening flashbacks to many in Fort Wayne Monday. On September 2, 1993, the historic St. Mary's Catholic Church was destroyed in a fire.

Paris officials said they will rebuild Notre Dame, but the St. Mary's Church at 1101 Lafayette St. was never fully rebuilt. The Downtown Fort Wayne church remains active, but no longer in the iconic architecture that once was.

Monday, flames burst through the roof of the Notre Dame Cathedral and quickly engulfed the church. Many watched as the 856-year-old church began to collapse and burn.

French officals believe the fire was started accidentally.

St. Mary's head of finance Ken Yahne recalled lightning starting the fire at their church.

"Once that fire started it was just like the Notre Dame," said Ken Yahne. "You're talking about old, old timbers and they're just going to go up like nothing, like paper. We watched it for some period of time until the steeple eventually fell and then it was pretty much over. It was traumatic."

VIDEO: St. Mary's Catholic Church Fire - 1993

St. Mary's was built in 1886 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The fire of 1993 completely destroyed it. The more modern-style church they worship in now was built in 1998.