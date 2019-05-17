St. Joseph River level to be lowered

The following is a release from Fort Wayne City Utilities:

Water levels on the St. Joseph River north of the St. Joseph Dam will be lowered this weekend in order to install flashboards at the dam.

City Utilities installs the flashboards each spring to increase the amount of water held behind the dam. This ensures that Fort Wayne has an adequate supply of water during peak summer months.



Lowering of the river level will begin at midnight on Saturday May 18, to allow the dam’s spillway to dry so staff members can safely walk on the spillway to install the flashboards.

Weather permitting the installation will occur on Monday May 20, and river levels should return to normal by Thursday of next week.