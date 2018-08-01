Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved Karen Fordham

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - St. Joseph Hospital's CEO has resigned, seven months after taking over the downtown Fort Wayne hospital.

Lutheran Health officials said Wednesday that Karen Fordham has resigned as CEO of St. Joseph Hospital to accept a position out of state. Health network spokesman Geoff Thomas said news of the leadership change was communicated to employees and members of the hospital’s medical staff Monday.

"We appreciate Karen’s leadership and wish her well," Thomas said.

Fordham, a veteran healthcare executive, was hired in January. Lutheran Health CEO Mike Poore said then that Fordham "background and tireless pursuit of positive change made her the right person at the right time" to lead the hospital into the future.

That lasted just more than half a year.

In March, news broke that Fordham suggested during a February meeting that former Lutheran Health CEO Brian Bauer “should be shot and killed,” according to a police report. Bauer called police after former Lutheran COO Vincent Green told him of the statement, the report said.

Community Health Systems, the parent company of Lutheran Health, filed suit against Bauer last year, accusing him of breaching his contract by making critical statements about the company and trying to undermine CHS. The health network also tried unsuccessfully through the court to prevent Bauer from working for IU Health.

It's not clear if the statement Fordham allegedly made led to her ultimate departure.

Thomas said Lisa Dolan, who has been working closely with St. Joe physicians and leaders over the last several months, will serve as interim CEO. Members of the hospital’s board, physicians and administration will soon begin the search to identify the next CEO to lead St. Joseph Hospital.

The change in leadership comes at a time when Lutheran Health Network’s parent Community Health Systems continues to struggle financially. CHS released its second quarter earnings on July 26, which showed a net loss of $110 million compared to a net loss of $137 million for the same period a year ago. CHS has sold some of its hospitals and continues to receive interest from potential buyers according to its latest earnings report.