St. Joseph Central Elementary students celebrate National Bike to School Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Wednesday, students at St. Joseph Central Elementary rode their bicycles to school together for National Bike to School Day.

In April, Fort Wayne Police Department Bike Patrol Officers and Parkview Trauma Centers visited the school to prepare students for National Bike to School Day with bike safety information and a demonstration of how bike helmets save lives. Parkview Trauma also provided free helmets to fourth- and fifth-grade students who were planning to join the ride on Wednesday.

Students gathered at a designated location Wednesday morning to ride to school together. The students were joined by teachers, school staff, Bike Patrol Officers and Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel.

The school said about 24 students participated in the event.

“We had excited kids, but we also had excited students staff and parents. I noticed people using their signals correctly when they are turning left and turning right. I do feel like the courses that our community members put on did make a difference for our kids. We will continue that instruction though because we are always living and learning,” said Principal Susanne Tieman.

In addition to teaching students how to travel safely and the importance of wearing a helmet, FWCS said Bike to School Day is designed to build awareness in the community that there are many children who walk and bike to school.

For safety tips for motorists and cyclists, click here.