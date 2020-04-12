St. John the Baptist borrows tradition to celebrate socially distant Easter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — St. John the Baptist Catholic Church could not celebrate Easter the way they typically do because of the social distance guidelines for COVID-19, but they were able to celebrate in a way that is familiar to their church.

St. John the Baptist Catholic Church could not welcome their members into the building for Easter mass, but they could celebrate the holiday with them, in their cars for what’s called a Eucharistic procession.

“It’s a ancient tradition of the church to carry our Lord in the blessed sacrament throughout cities,” said Father Andrew Budzinski, pastor of the church.

It is not something typically done on Easter, rather it is an important part of another Catholic holy day that they had to get special permission to do from the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

“Ordinarily we don’t have a eucharistic procession on Easter,” said Budzinski. “We have one on the feast of Corpus Christi, the body of Christ, but given the fact that our people have been unable to attend mass and other liturgies in person, we just investigated if it would be at all possible to do something like this.”

In just under an hour, they walked and drove from the church, up South Wayne to Rudisill, over to Hoagland Avenue and down Pasadena Drive back to the church. He said they weren’t sure what to expect as far as turnout, but that he wasn’t surprised to see his member’s enthusiasm to celebrate together.

“It was beautiful to see the Lord’s love for his people and then to see them respond in love for the Lord, just to look back and see what looked like an endless train of cars,” said Budzinski. “We counted 70 cars.”

He believes it was important for the church to try and do something special for the day because in these uncertain times, it gives people a sense of familiarity and comfort.

“I mean the truth of the matter is, the Lord Jesus entered our world precisely for this reason, to be with us when we’re in the midst of storms.”

Budzinski said the procession went well and it could be an option for future holy days, should they not be able to celebrate like they usually do. They would have to ask the diocese for permission again, but he said the church will continue to celebrate their Lord in the safest way for their members.