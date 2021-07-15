25th annual St. Joe’s Pickle Festival returns after a one year hiatus

ST. JOE, Ind. (WANE) – After a one year hiatus, the annual St. Joe’s Pickle Festival returns for its 25th year Thursday.

The festival honors the town’s history as the home of Sechler’s Pickles and features many pickle-themed events. After being cancelled last year due to the pandemic, festival president Jeffrey Studebaker anticipates thousands of guests from around northeast Indiana to attend this year’s edition.

Starting at 4:30 p.m., guests can try all sorts of pickle-themed foods, like pickle ice cream. They can even compete in a derby using their own decorated pickles. Along with food, guests can bring the family along for kids-themed activities and shop with local vendors.

The 25th annual St. Joe’s Pickle Festival runs from Thursday through Saturday. There is no cost for admission, with other events at the festival being held for free or at a low cost.

The annual Pickle Festival is a big *dill* for the town of St. Joe 🥒



I'll share how excited the committee is to bring back this festival, and what guests can expect on @wane15 News at Noon. pic.twitter.com/UZ3fs7ZXUF — Josh Ayen – WANE 15 (@Josh_Ayen) July 15, 2021

A full schedule can be found on the event’s Facebook page.