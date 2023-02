FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A true sign warm weather is on the way: the Zesto Ice Cream on St. Joe Center Road announced Monday that it opens for the spring on Wednesday, March 8.

The ice cream shop made the announcement on its Facebook page.

This Zesto is located near the intersection of St. Joe Center Road and Maplecrest Road.

It’s one of four Zesto locations in Fort Wayne.

The other locations are on Broadway, Falls Drive, and East Washington Center Road.