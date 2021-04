FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters are responding to a house fire Monday morning along St. Joe Road.

Firefighters responded to the 6300 block of St. Joe Road just before 8 a.m., according to official logs. North and southbound lanes of St. Joe Center Road are closed near Shoaff Park as crews continue to respond.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene to gather additional information.