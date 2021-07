FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Saint Joe Pickle Festival made a return this year after COVID-19 canceled last year’s event.

This was the 25th year for the festival. It honors the town’s history as the home of Sechler’s Pickles through pickle-themed events, plus all kinds of pickle-themed foods like pickle ice cream.

The festival wraps up tonight with a performance by FanslerKid and then fireworks. Despite the rainy weather, the festival saw quite the crowd.