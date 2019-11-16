St. Joe parents happy to see FWCS close for Red for Ed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parents and students gathered in front of St. Joseph Central Elementary School to show their support for Red for Ed Action Day.

The group, which consisted of Fort Wayne Community Schools parents and students, organized online and took their support to the streets one week ago to encourage teachers to go down to the rally. They had wanted to show their teachers that they are supported but now they are hoping to get the message across to the public.

“This isn’t just for teacher pay,” said Jennifer Matthias, who has had students in FWCS schools for 17 years. “It’s for all of our schools and all of our kids and increasing the effectiveness of our teachers and their resources and everything that they need to make education a good thing for our children.”

Minela Horic, who has children attending Blackhawk Middle School and St. Joseph Central Elementary, put up $20 of her own money to send a teacher on one of the Fort Wayne Educators Association rented buses. She said she knows that money can be tight for teachers and wanted to do what she could to help the movement.

“Sometimes teachers might struggle with extra money to pay for charter buses or to travel themselves so I feel like if we can spare $20 from a family, which is not a lot, we can send more teachers to make a bigger impact,” said Horic.

