St. Joe Little League, St. Joseph Township to continue negotiations on field lease

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — St. Joe Little League announced that negotiations will continue on land land lease with township.

The league announced on Facebook that they had resumed talks with St. Joseph Township Trustee Sarah Gnagy after previously receiving an apparent ultimatum to sign a new lease by tomorrow at noon or vacate the property.

St. Joe Little League President Joel Beghtel posted on the league’s Facebook page that they had a good meeting with Gnagy and will work towards a new agreement. Beghtel also took a stand against “hurtful and derogatory comments” against Gnagy and her family, and that he and the board will not support non-peaceful negotiations or attacks on anyone.

WANE 15 has reached out to St. Joseph Township Trustee Sarah Gnagy for comment.