St. Joe Little League agrees to multi-year land lease with township trustee

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Little league baseball will continue on in St. Joseph Township.

St. Joe Little League on Friday announced it has reached an agreement with Township Trustee Sarah Gnagy to lease the land its ball diamonds sit on at Maplecrest and St. Joe Center roads. The deal is for 3 years.

“One of the biggest things in this lease is we are now under a 3yr contract, which would not need to be renewed until December 31, 2023,” the league wrote in a Facebook post. “It also includes that each new lease will be on a 3yr term. That is huge! We are no longer under the year to year deal and we can look into locking in sponsors for a longer term.”

In late summer, St. Joe Little League said its future was unknown after Gnagy told the league to sign a new land lease contract, or vacate the land. League President Joel Beghtel at the time said he’d never been presented a contract before that, and the league has used the land rent-free.

St. Joe Little League has played on the fields since the 1950s. It welcomes some 350 ballplayers each season.

“On behalf of the St. Joe Little League Board and myself, we want to say THANK YOU for all the love and support!” the league’s Facebook post said.

“With the new lease, we can put the past behind us and move forward and continue to make St. Joe Little League a great place to play baseball!!”