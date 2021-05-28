St. Joe Foundation awards over $500K to area nonprofits, grassroots organizations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The St. Joseph Community Health Foundation announced that it is investing more than $500,000 in area nonprofits and grassroots organizations that work with low-income and vulnerable residents.

The Board of Directors approved the latest round of grants this week, the foundation said. This brings the total number of grants awarded since Jan. 1 to 27.

“All of the grantees have gone through a turbulent time where regular services and revenue streams have been disrupted due to the pandemic,” says Meg Distler, St. Joe Foundation executive director. “Our staff, grants committee, and Board of Directors have spent a lot of time learning about the challenges facing our nonprofit partners; these funds should help the grantees navigate these difficult times so they can continue to serve our community’s most vulnerable residents.”

The majority of grants awarded since January 2021 are part of the spring grant cycle, which recently ended. The foundation said those grants total $462,738 and address needs in four impact areas:

Refugees & Immigrants

Food Insecurity & Nutrition

Prenatal & Infant Care

Access to Health & Wellness

Another $46,253 was awarded to 12 nonprofit or grassroots agencies through a partnership with the Foellinger Foundation. The grants help provide access to COVID-19 vaccinations for vulnerable populations.

Spring 2021 grants:

Amani Family Services: $50,000 for programming in the Family Justice Center, assisting immigrant and refugee victims of crime in overcoming emotional, physical, and justice issues.

Catholic Charities (2-Year Grant): $80,000 for support of the Hispanic Health Advocacy Program.

Community Transportation Network (2-Year Grant): $70,00 for Medical Transportation Service serving seniors and people with disabilities.

GiveHear: $15,000 to provide low-income residents hearing healthcare services.

Headwaters Counseling: $50,000 to provide mental health services to low-income individuals.

Hope Alive, Inc.: $15,000 for mental health counseling services for low-income and homeless individuals.

Journey Birth and Wellness (19-Month Grant): $55,000 to provide community doula services on a sliding fee scale as well as funding for strategic planning.

Lutheran Agency for Ministry to Burmese: $12,000 for medical advocacy and health education for Burmese individuals.

Neighborhood Christian Legal Clinic: $17,500 to expand legal services for immigrants and refugees.

Northeast Indiana Positive Resource Connection, Inc.: $25,000 to provide free HIV and Hepatitis C testing, and access to care and case management to people living with HIV/AIDS.

SCAN, Inc. (2-Year Grant): $20,000 for intervention services to help families heal from the trauma of abuse and neglect.

Society of St. Vincent DePaul: $15,000 for food pantry programs at multiple locations.

The Rescue Mission: $5,000 for emergency food and shelter.

Wellspring Interfaith Social Services: $10,000 for Wellspring Food Bank and Wellspring on Wheels, which is a mobile food pantry.

Youth for Christ: $10,000 for the City Life program, which supports leadership development for teens living in urban areas.

Covid Vaccination Assistance Grants – In partnership with Foellinger Foundation: