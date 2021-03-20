St. Joe Community Church to give out semi-truck load of food boxes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – St. Joe Community Church will distribute a semi-truck load of food boxes to families around the Fort Wayne area on Saturday.

The food boxes are provided by the Farmers to Families USDA program.

The truck will be unloaded at 7 a.m. The giveaway starts at 9 a.m. and will last until noon.

The church is inviting volunteers to help with the distribution and clean up. Volunteers will be provided with food, water and fresh coffee. They’re asked to wear masks and gloves and will be provided with a safety vest.

St. Joe Community Church is located at 2900 North Anthony Blvd.