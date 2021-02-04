St. Joe Community Church to distribute 1k free food boxes on Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – St. Joe Community Church announced it will give away 1,000 free food box on Saturday through the Farmers To Families Stimulus Program.

The giveaway will take place in the church’s parking lot at 2900 N. Anthony Blvd at 11 a.m. The church asks that vehicles line up in the east parking lanes of N. Anthony Blvd, move northbound to turn onto Glenwood Avenue and then into the parking lot.

In an e-newsletter posted on the church’s Facebook page, the church is asking for volunteers to help unload the food boxes between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. and distribute boxes starting at 11 a.m. To sign up to volunteer, email stjoecommunity@gmail.com with the times you are able to help. The church said it will be provide donuts in the morning and pizza for lunch.