FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Beginning Wednesday St. Joe Boulevard will be closed to thru traffic between State Boulevard and Tennessee Avenue.

This closure is needed for a City Utilities project.

Insituform Technologies crews will be performing the work, the press release said. The work is expected to be completed Jan. 20, 2021 weather permitting.

There will be a marked detour for this project using State Blvd, Crescent Avenue, and Lake Avenue or Columbia Avenue.