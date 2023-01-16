CHICAGO (CBS) — The St. Ignatius hockey team was back in action Sunday with a game at Fifth Third Arena. It’s the first time the Chicago team has played a home game after the bus carrying their players was hit by a semi truck in Warsaw in November, seriously injuring several of the athletes.

The puck drop to start the game featured some of the first responders who were there the day of the crash.

“Most of us did never really get to say thank you to them,” said team captain Lucas Joa. “So being able to see them here, we’ll be able to say thank you again, it’s gonna be really great.”

“We do this job because we enjoy to do it,” said Patrol Captain Brad Kellar with the Warsaw Police Department. “A lot of times it’s thankless and that’s OK, but opportunities like this really remind you of the foundation of why you do what you do.”

The captain of the hockey team said they put in a lot of work to get to Sunday night, and the three players who were seriously injured are their motivation and inspiration. Two of those players were there on the sidelines. The third was recovering at home.

“Those players that are now out of lineup, and their season is over, have been the driving motivation,” said Kellar, who was part of the Warsaw crew that responded that day.

In November while the team was on location and driving in Warsaw, their bus was just entering an intersection when the semi clipped the back of it — spinning it 180 degrees.

Twenty-three student athletes from the junior varsity boy’s hockey team and two coaches were on the bus. The hockey players were between 14 and 17 years old.

One was ejected.

Victor Santos, 58, from Brooklyn, New York City, was charged with 26 counts each of criminal recklessness and causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle. Both are felonies.

Police said he failed a breath test.

Player Alex Cook’s mom described the crash.

“He had a seizure. The coach found him on the bus,” she said.

She could not be prouder. She also talked about cards from students, fans and well wishers to the players lining the arena.

“I mean it takes a lot, it’s so easy to say you’re thinking about someone or send a text but to take the time and do what all these people have done, I mean I can’t, it’s constant chills,” she said.

“This whole thing has just brought us really close together,” said Lucas. “We come and talk to each other a lot. We have a group at school, that with counselors and everything, help us get through everything. We text each other a lot, make sure everyone’s OK.”

This game was not just a homecoming. It was a 5-0 win for the Wolfpack at home.

The team had to reschedule four games after the crash.

Playoffs begin next month.