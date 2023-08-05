YODER, Ind. (WANE) — St. Aloysius Church is hosting its second annual festival to celebrate community and faith.

The festival will have games, farmers, and flea markets as well as a raffle drawing. A chicken dinner will also be featured, it is recommended to get there early as it is first come first serve. The chicken dinner will cost $14 for adults and $7 for kids, with an option to buy just the chicken for $10.

The event will take place on August 12 from 10 am to 3 pm at St. Aloysius Catholic Church at 14623 Bluffton Road. It is recommended to bring cash for the flea and farmers’ market but card options are available.

For more information about the event visit St. Aloysius Catholic Church’s Facebook page and see their featured post.