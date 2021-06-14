SR 5 near Warren to close until mid-July for concrete box culvert replacement

Map courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that S.R. 5 near Warren will be closed starting on or after June 21.

Crews will be replacing a concrete box culvert north of the town. INDOT said the work is scheduled to last until mid-July.

During the closure, motorists are asked to use the posted detour of I-69 and U.S. 224.

INDOT is reminding drivers to slow down and use caution while driving in and around work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

