SR 427 to close for drainage pipe replacements in DeKalb Co.

Map courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced Monday that S.R. 427 will be closed begin on or after April 12.

Crews will be replacing drainage pipes under S.R. 427 in various locations between Waterloo and Hamilton, INDOT said.

During the closure, motorists are asked to use the posted detour of S.R. 1 and U.S. 6.

Work is scheduled to last for approximately two weeks and is weather dependent. Schedules are subject to change.

INDOT is reminding motorists to slow down, use extra caution, and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones.

