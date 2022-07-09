ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State Road 3 at Old Lima Road is back open after a sinkhole forced an emergency closure for two days.

“SR 3 at Old Lima Rd is open again,” INDOT announced Saturday on Facebook. “Thank you to our INDOT crews who put in the overtime to repair the road quickly and thank YOU for your patience while the road was closed. Safe travels!”

A section of the northbound lanes were shut down Thursday. INDOT explained recent excessive rain in northwest Allen County caused an underground pipe to burst, which washed away the earth beneath the roadway, affecting both lanes of traffic.

The sinkhole grew to be 65 feet deep and 30 feet wide before crews were able to repair it.