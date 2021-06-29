SR 205 in Churubusco to be repaved beginning July 6

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that S.R. 205 in Churubusco will be repaved beginning on or after July 6.

The repaving work is taking place in both directions between C.R. 850 E and Duglay Road, INDOT said. Work is expected to last for three weeks.

During the work INDOT said drivers should expect single lane traffic with flagging operations in place. There is a width limit of 12 feet.

INDOT is reminding drivers to slow down and use caution while driving in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

