SR 16 near Huntington to close for pipe work beginning Monday

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced that S.R. 16 near Huntington will close beginning on or after June 28.

Crews will be working on pipes in the area of S.R. 105 and N 750 W. INDOT said work is expected to last until July 6.

During the work, drivers are asked to use the posted detour of S.R. 105, S.R. 114 and S.R. 5.

INDOT is reminding drivers to slow down and use caution while driving in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

