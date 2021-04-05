SR 1 to close for 2 week in DeKalb Co. for pipe installation

Map courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced Monday that S.R. 1 will be closed on or after April 12.

The road will be closed between C.R. 64 and C.R. 63 near St. Joe to allow crews to install two culvert pipes, INDOT SAID.

Work is scheduled to last for approximately five days and is weather dependent. Schedules are subject to change.

During the closure, motorists are asked to use the posted detour of S.R. 8 and I-69.

INDOT is reminding motorists to slow down, use extra caution, and drive distraction-free in and near all work zones.

