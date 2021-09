FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fire damaged a north Fort Wayne discount store Thursday.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called around 12:45 p.m. to the Dollar General at 3201 St Joe Center Road, inside the Riviera Plaza at the intersection with St. Joe Road.

A fire at the Dollar General on St. Joe Center is now under control. FWPD says no one was hurt. How the fire started is still under investigation. @wane15 pic.twitter.com/JQCG30pbo8 — Natalie Clydesdale (@NatalieC_TV) September 23, 2021

The fire was under control just before 1:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters at the scene said sprinklers inside the store “really helped.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.