FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory invited individuals to stroll through its Spring Bonsai show.

Attendees were invited to look through a miniature forest made up of familiar trees that are the focus of the conversation. Members of the Bonsai Club shared stories and information about this art form.

The event was from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.