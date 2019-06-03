Spring rain totals rank lower than you may think

Now that we are in June, it means that Meteorological Spring is over. It spans from March 1st to May 31st, and it is derived this way to make stat keeping easier and uniform. First a reminder that these stats are for Fort Wayne based off the official numbers from Fort Wayne International Airport. There are places that saw more and others saw less in terms of rainfall the last few months and of course temperatures vary across the region. So with that being said, let’s dig in to how this spring wrapped up.

Overall our average monthly temperature for spring was 49.4°, just 0.20° below average. On a month by month breakdown, March was about two degrees below average. April was a half degree above average and May was 1.20° above average.

Now let’s look at the precipitation for the spring stats season, The monthly breakdown has March and April both above average, by 1.24″ in March and by 2.03″ in April. Many may be surprised to see that the month of May wrapped up below average by 0.45″.

Some more spring precipitation stats for you, the final 11 days of April had over 3 and three quarters inches of rain. This wet trend continued into May where we saw 21 days of rain in May. We haven’t really mentioned spring snow, but we saw about 2.8″ early this spring, which is well below what we typically expect by 2.30″.

All in all the 13.32″ of precipitation this spring with a surplus of nearly 2.82″, only ranks as the 18th wettest spring on record still about 5 inches off from the 18.50″ we had in 2011. Meaning it was more so the consistency of the rain instead of the actual amounts. We had measurable precipitation on 48 days through spring, which is roughly 10 days above average.

Looking ahead to our summer outlooks we have equal chances of being above or below average with our temperatures through the end of August. While Precipitation is favored to be above average once again.

Hopefully, we will be dry enough to enjoy all the summer activities in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio.