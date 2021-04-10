Spring flowers are pretty, but may be harmful to your pet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With April showers come spring flowers, but there are some you may want to keep away from your pets.

We are at the time of year where flowers are blooming, but you have to be mindful of what you are bringing into your home and what your pets are doing in your yard. When it comes to dogs, the petals and leaves of flowers like tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths can make your dog ill but what can be poisonous are the bulbs.

“The plant itself usually not so toxic, although tulips if they chew on the flowers and the leaves and stuff they can have some minor upset issues as far as vomiting, salivation, things like that,” said veterinarian Abigail Trapp, of Westside Animal Hospital. “The bulbs is where you get in more trouble if they started eating those.”

According to Trapp, dogs can come across them when they are digging in the yard, especially if they are attracted to the area by fertilizer containing bone or blood meal in it. Dogs will go to eat the fertilizer and in the process may potentially eat bulbs as well.

As for cats, the flowers people like to bring inside are more dangerous. Easter lilies in particular can quickly cause kidney failure, but not all lilies are bad.

“Some are toxic, some are not,” Trapp said. “The other ones that can cause problems, tiger lilies, daylilies. So, as springtime hits and those are starting to flower if people cut those off and bring them inside. Be aware that your cats could be susceptible to eating those and then you got more problems.”

If you suspect your pet has ingested any plant they should not have, your first step should be to call your veterinarian.

“The best-case scenario is, you’re home with your pet, and you see them to something that’s where you get the information the quickest, we know kind of how much they ate when they ate it, that type of thing,” Trapp said. “Call your vet, see what they want you to do.”

However, there may not always be someone home when this happens. If you notice that plant pots are knocked over or look chewed, Trapp said veterinarians are likely to recommend you call the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at (888) 426-4435 or the Pet Poison Helpline at (855) 764-7661.

Trapp also said you should never wait it out because if your pet has ingested something they shouldn’t, you could be too late.