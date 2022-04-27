FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The weather is warming up, which means it’s time for spring cleaning.

Allen County residents are invited on Saturday to bring their yard waste materials to City Utilities’ Biosolids Handling Facility at 6202 Lake Avenue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The cleanup is free for residents of Allen County but not for commercial landscape/lawn or other businesses.

Residents can bring their grass clippings, brush, twigs/branches, leaves, and garden waste from a truck bed or in biodegradable paper bags. BioSolids will not take the following items:

Root balls with soil attached

Gravel

Topsoil

Construction debris

Yard waste in plastic bags

The City Utilities Biosolids Handling Facility processes leaves, yard waste, and residuals from Fort Wayne’s Water Filtration and Water Pollution Control Plants and turns them into a nutrient-rich soil amendment. They also grind up logs and tree branches into mulch.

Both the nutrient-rich soil amendment and mulch are available for free to residents who can load the product into their vehicles themselves.